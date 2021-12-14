Stagecoach and National Express agree £1.9bn merger

Transport tie-up

Bus deal creates bigger group

National Express is acquiring Stagecoach in an all-share deal, creating a company worth around £1.9 billion based on their current market capitalisations.

Under the terms of the deal, accepting Stagecoach shareholders will get 0.36 of a new National Express share for each share held, as previously flagged. Stagecoach shareholders will own around 25% of the combined company upon completion.

The two companies said on 21 September that they were in merger talks.

The deal values Stagecoach at £468m and on completion its chairman Ray O’Toole will become chairman of the combined group’s board, while National Express’s Jorge Cosmen will be deputy chairman.

Ignacio Garat and Chris Davies will be chief executive and chief financial officer of the combined group respectively, as announced in September.

About 50 roles are expected to be cut across the head offices, IT and corporate departments of the two firms, as well as some overlapping senior management positions. This will cut annual costs by at least £45m.

The companies stressed there would be no front-line job losses or depot closures because of the tie-up.

“The boards of National Express and Stagecoach believe that the combination will result in a combined group that has attractive growth, margins and cash flow generation potential, capable of generating strong and sustainable returns for shareholders,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Immediately after the announcement mid-morning, Stagecoach shares were up 3.4p, or 4.5%, at 78.4p; National Express shares were up 1p, or 0.4%, at 236.20p.

Stagecoach is selling the marketing, retail and customer service activities of three of its inter-city coach businesses to ComfortDelGro Corporation.

The disposal proactively addresses potential regulatory considerations in respect of the merger.

This includes its 35% interest in Scottish Citylink Coaches, a joint venture between Stagecoach and CDG, which markets and retails inter-city coach services in Scotland and between Scotland and England.

It also includes the UK Megabus business which markets and retails inter-city coach services in England and Wales and Falcon South-West, which markets and retails tickets for a single coach route between Plymouth, Bristol and Bristol Airport.

The total proceeds are £8.75 million, which is expected to complete on 28 February 2022.

Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach chief executive, commented: “Stagecoach developed the Megabus brand in 2003, as we saw real potential in the long-distance inter-city coach market in the UK.

In 2005, our belief in this market saw us create a joint venture with CDG to run the Scottish Citylink business and we further expanded our inter-city coach business with the development of our bespoke Falcon service in the South West of England serving Bristol Airport.

“Through this transaction, Stagecoach ensures that those business will continue to thrive under the ownership of the world renowned CDG brand”.

Stagecoach will continue to provide sub-contracted bus and coach operational services to the inter-city coach operations which will now be owned by CDG.

Completion of the disposal is subject to the condition that the Offer has not been withdrawn, lapsed or terminated, and on the completion date, the board of directors of Stagecoach not having withdrawn or otherwise changed its recommendation to Stagecoach shareholders in relation to the Offer.