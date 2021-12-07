SSE rejects activist’s new call for break-up of utility

Campaign re-activated

SSE says it has chosen an ‘optimal path’ to growth (pic: Terry Murden)

Activist investor Elliott, the US hedge fund, has ramped up calls for energy company SSE to break itself up.

It claims in an open letter that such a move would boost the energy group’s valuation by 30%.

Elliott has been campaigning on the sidelines for months but has chosen to go public after the FTSE 100 company last month rejected its calls to spin off its renewables division.

Perth-based SSE is valued at more than £17 billion with operations in electricity and gas, and an increasingly large renewables division which is a partner in the UK’s biggest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank.

Elliott, which says it is a top-five shareholder in the company, has attacked the energy transition strategy, called for the renewables business to be sold off and two new independent directors to be appointed to the board.

Dogger Bank will be Britain’s biggest offshore wind farm

Last month SSE announced a £12.5bn plan to increase investment across its renewable energy and electricity networks businesses over the next five years.

In a clear statement of its intention to rebuff break-up demands it said it would fund the investment by selling a 25% stake in its electricity networks division and cutting the dividend.

In its latest call for change, Elliott has written to SSE chairman Sir John Manzoni, saying the firm’s investment strategy lacked ambition. It called on the company to provide a detailed and credible plan “to address investor concerns around SSE’s corporate governance, its ability to fund its growth in the long term, and its persistent undervaluation”.

Elliott said it believed that SSE’s portfolio of networks and renewables assets was worth £21 a share, and argued that a listing of the renewables arm would have unlocked £5bn of value.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies, responded to the letter with a statement rejecting Elliott’s claims, saying the company conducted a “rigorous process” of engagement which led to the launch of its Net Zero Acceleration Programme on 17 November.

He said this represents “the optimal pathway to accelerate clean growth, lead the energy transition and create value for all stakeholders.”

Alistair-Phillips-Davies: ‘we are the UK’s clean energy champion’

He added: “Since then we’ve continued to have constructive and supportive discussions with our major shareholders and stakeholders about the plan, which was also backed by Moody’s who reaffirmed SSE’s Baa1 rating and upgraded their outlook to stable on the strength of the plan.

“We are the UK’s clean energy champion; our plans maximise our potential and will mean that we are investing around £7million a day, enabling delivery of over 25% of the UK Government’s 2030 40GW offshore wind target and over 20% of upcoming UK electricity networks investment, whilst deploying flexibility solutions and exporting our renewables capabilities overseas.

“Separation risks valuable growth options across the clean energy value chain, would jeopardise our ability to finance and deliver the major infrastructure the UK needs to create jobs and achieve net zero, and would lose shared skills that benefit the group.

“Separation does not support the financing of our core growth businesses and would rule out adjacent growth options, as well as reducing the resilience of the business model – it is not the right outcome to maximise value for shareholders or our other stakeholders.”