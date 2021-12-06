Showcase your firm in the AccelerateHER Awards

Female enterprise

By a Daily Business contributor |

Last year’s winners: Aslihan Penley; Rebecca Goss; Kate-Cameron; and Sarah Werner

Female entrepreneurs are being invited to showcase their company’s products and services and make global connections by entering the 2022 AccelerateHER Awards.

The awards, which are open to entries until 22 December, are a celebration of female founders and their potential to grow their companies and scale internationally.

For their seventh year, the awards are now UK-wide, thanks to the partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs.

Over the last six years the awards have developed a reputation for providing a springboard to growth for finalists and winners by opening doors through the global AccelerateHER network.

Previous winners have accessed incredible top-level market building missions to California, New York, Boston, Berlin and Dubai – resulting in new investment leads, extensive new business and a much extended network of top industry leaders and finance community ‘movers and shakers’.

The category winners in each of five regions will receive a mentoring package from Investing Women Angels and get the opportunity to take part in one of the network’s international market building missions to Europe, North America or the Middle East.

Winners will become part of the AccelerateHER network and benefit from priceless connections, industry contacts, potential funders and learning.

Companies are eligible to receive support and access to the Barclays Eagle Labs and Barclays network.

*International market building missions will only go ahead if it is safe to do so in light of the current global pandemic. If we can’t travel, rest assured we will still put together an amazing prize package to help accelerate your business and make international connections.

Categories for entries:

● Science and MedTech

● FinTech, Data Science and Cybersecurity

● CleanTech, Climate and Net Zero

● Disruptive Innovation

Further information: https://accelerateher.co.uk/awards/

Application link: https://accelerateher.submit.com/show/3