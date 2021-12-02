Shell launches buyback | Record year for AJ Bell

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: FTSE 100 slips

Blue chip shares slid 65 points at the open to 7,103.59 as concerns continue to linger over the impact of the Omicron variant.

7.03am: SSE reaches financial close on Dogger Bank C

SSE Renewables, together with its joint venture partner Equinor, has reached financial close on Dogger Bank C, the third phase of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Full story here

7am: Shell buyback launched

Royal Dutch Shell has launched the sale of up to $1.5 billion of share buybacks today, being the first tranche of the $7bn shareholder distributions from the sale of the company’s Permian business in the United States.

The form and timing for distributing the remaining $5.5 billion (together with any unpurchased amount of the $1.5 billion of shares under this tranche) will be announced in early 2022.

These distributions are in addition to our shareholder distributions in the range of 20-30% of cash flow from operations.

7am: Record year for AJ Bell

Investment platform AJ Bell said it had enjoyed a record year with pre-tax profits up 13% to £55.1m for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021.

Total customers are up by more than 87,000, with net inflows of £6.4bn and assets under administration hitting £72.8bn.

It added revenue was up 15% to £145.8m compared to £126.7m last year and profit before tax was up 13% to £55.1 million compared to £48.6m in 2020.

7am: Wizz Air load factors

Wizz Air carried 2,172,000 passengers at a load factor of 76.1% in November.

It announced last month that it has signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of a further 102 Airbus A321 aircraft (pictured), comprising 75 Airbus A31neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with the bulk to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

Under certain circumstances, Wizz Air may acquire a further 19 A321neo aircraft. Airbus has also granted Wizz Air 75 A321neo purchase rights for deliveries in 2028-29, to be converted into a firm order by the end of 2022 .

It says it continuously operates amongst the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 66.2 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 30 November.

For the month of November, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 8.4% lower compared to same month last year.

Global markets

London’s blue chip index was expected to slip back as traders search for greater clarity on the impact of the Omicron variant.

Financial spread bet firms were estimating a 78 point drop in the FTSE 100 index, reversing Wednesday’s 106 point gain.

News of the first Omicron case in the US sent Wall Street into a spin withe Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up a 400 point gain to close 1.3% down.