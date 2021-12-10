Shell investors vote on London move and name change

Oil firm changes

By a Daily Business reporter |

Simplification: the company will drop the Royal Dutch name

Shareholders in energy company Royal Dutch Shell will today vote on plans to switch its headquarters from the Netherlands to London and drop Royal Dutch from its name.

The board says it will simplify its tax and dual share arrangements, though its chairman has admitted the plan was at least partly driven by the Dutch government’s dividend tax policy.

The move will also see top executives, including chief executive Ben van Beurden, relocate to London.

The Dutch government said it was “unpleasantly surprised” by the plan, while Britain has hailed it as a vote of confidence in the British economy post-Brexit.

Shareholders will meet in Rotterdam’s Ahoy auditorium, while many will vote online because of Covid restrictions. Questions will be allowed, but despite the significance of the proposal there will be no presentation by the board.

Europe’s biggest energy firm, which employs 8,500 staff in The Netherlands, issued a statement saying: “Shell is proud of its Anglo-Dutch heritage and will continue to be a significant employer with a major presence in the Netherlands.”

Shareholders will continue to hold the same legal, ownership, voting and capital distribution rights in Shell. Shares will continue to be listed in Amsterdam, London and New York.

Royal Dutch Shell was formed in 1907 and the “Shell” name and logo came from seashells imported in the 19th century by the father of Marcus and Samuel Samuel, the brothers who founded the British firm.

Activist investor Third Point has led a campaign for Shell be broken up, but it has instead announced the changes in its shares structure and domicile.

It said the changes would help accelerate its “delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions business”.

However, following the announcement on 15 November chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie admitted the company was also “driven to go to the UK” by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s decision in 2018 to abandon plans to scrap a tax on big companies’ dividends.

Sir Andrew said: “The simplification will normalise our share structure under the tax and legal jurisdictions of a single country and make us more competitive.

“As a result, Shell will be better positioned to seize opportunities and play a leading role in the energy transition. Shell’s board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the proposed resolution.”