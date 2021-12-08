Main Menu

Watchdog clearance

Scottish Sea Farms gets go ahead for Grieg deal

By a Daily Business reporter | December 8, 2021
Jim Gallagher

Jim Gallagher: ‘hugely positive news’

The Competition and Markets Authority has approved Scottish Sea Farms’ £164 million acquisition of Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK. 

SSF will take over Grieg’s freshwater hatchery, processing facility and 21 marine farms around Shetland and Skye which, combined, produced approximately 16,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon in 2020.

Grieg’s 203 Shetland employees will also move over to SSF, which already has an extensive presence in Shetland. 

SSF managing director Jim Gallagher said: “This is hugely positive news that promises farmers from both companies greater opportunity than ever before to create the best growing conditions, working collectively as one team with regards to the key factors of fish health, stocking regimes and sea lice management.

“This, in turn, will enable us to offer customers a more secure and stable supply of premium quality Scottish farmed salmon.” 

