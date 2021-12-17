Scottish rail fares up 3.8%, two months before England

Travel blow

Travellers will pay more from next month

Rail fares in Scotland will increase by 3.8% from 24 January – two months earlier than in England.

The decision prompted Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary, to say the SNP was claiming to be green while discouraging rail travel.

“It’s disgraceful to see the SNP rushing ahead of the Tories by raising ticket prices two months earlier than the rest of Britain,” he said.

The TSSA says that increasing rail fares at a time when more is needed to encourage passengers back onto the rail network is “staggeringly counter-productive”.

Cortes added, “Far from the “green” credentials they like to claim, the SNP government seem determined to discourage rail travel. This new fares hike will put more people off and price many out of rail travel completely.

“This has to stop. Fares rises are staggeringly counter-productive. Rail should be incentivised and the Scottish government should look at free travel – as many other countries do – as a positive way to change travel behaviour and cut emissions in our efforts to meet climate commitments.”

The UK government is increasing cost of rail travel from March by the same rate. Labour said the average fare will be 48.9% more than in 2010, which means it has risen twice as fast as wages.

UK Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said in a statement.“Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.

“Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year’s price. That includes the 100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets.”