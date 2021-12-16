Scots firm in project to cut EV charging time

Ultra-fast plan

Charge time is a key factor in buying an electric vehicle

A Scottish battery developer is taking part in a project aiming to cut the time taken to charge an electric vehicle.

Reducing charge times has been identified as key to accelerating the widespread switch by consumers to electric vehicles.

The government-backed CELERITAS initiative will develop an ultra-fast system that will deliver an 80% charge in 12 minutes, compared to current best-in-class of 22 minutes.

The project will be part funded by the UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre.

Thurso-based AMTE Power, the only UK battery manufacturer quoted on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market, is one of six partners in the project. The others are expected to be: BMW Group, BP, Sprint Power, Clas-Sic, and Eltrium.

This is the second APCUK funded project AMTE has been selected to be a key partner in. The first, announced in June 2021, is Project ULTRA for which AMTE is the lead supplier.

Kevin Brundish, chief executive at AMTE Power, said: “A key focus of this project is to target BMW’s future battery specifications and requirements with each partner bringing innovations to the battery platform.

“It is therefore an excellent opportunity to contribute as well as demonstrate the capabilities of our cell technology to the other partners not just for fast charging but also for fast discharge (acceleration) and ultimately vehicle range.”

Cut in EV grant ‘disappointing’

The development comes in the same week that the UK government has cut subsidies on electric vehicle purchases.

Motorists can now claim £1,500 off the price of a new plug-in car and not £2,500 as before. Eligibility has also tightened: the grant applies to cars priced at £32,000 and below, whereas previously, the cap was £35,000.

Steve Tigar, CEO, and founder of loveelectric, the ethical fintech for affordable electric cars, said the decision is disappointing for everyone looking for meaningful action on climate change only a month after COP26.

“Grants have been hugely effective in stimulating demand – one in five cars sold are fully electric, but really we are still at the start line. There are 37 million cars on the road yet only 365,000 of them are fully electric. The UK is only 1% complete on its mission to switch everyone to EVs.

“We are eight years away from EVs being mandated so we need as many incentives as possible to encourage early adoption.”

Dobbies to install EV charge points

Garden centre retailer Dobbies is partnering with sustainable energy pioneer and charge point operator, GRIDSERVE, to install EV chargers at stores nationwide.

From early next year 30 Destination Electric Hubs will be installed in Dobbies’ car parks across the UK, from Aberdeen to Ashford in Kent. Each will have up to 12 high power EV charge points with connectors that support all types of electric vehicles.

Gridserve EV charging point

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said: “As we build on the #SustainableDobbies journey, the partnership with GRIDSERVE demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with environmentally-friendly solutions.

“We are proud to be the first garden centre retailer to work with this forward-thinking and innovative company and we look forward to welcoming electric vehicle drivers as we roll out this service across the UK throughout 2022.”

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, added: “Not only do Dobbies share our long-term commitment to sustainability, their support will help raise both the viability and visibility of electric vehicles and EV charging to new audiences.”

Chargers will be installed around the UK, including the following Scottish locations:

Aberdeen

Ayr

Braehead

Dunfermline

Edinburgh

Livingston

Perth

Stirling