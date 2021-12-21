Schroders in £358m swoop on wind farm owner Greencoat

Energy deal

Greencoat has been acquiring wind farm assets in Scotland

Schroders is acquiring a 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital Holdings, a major owner of Scottish wind farm assets, for an initial £358 million.

Greencoat is one of Europe’s largest renewable infrastructure managers, with £6.7 billion of AUM at 30 November.

It has pioneered large-scale renewable energy infrastructure investing in listed and private formats, delivering compound AUM growth of over 48% per annum over the last four years to 31 March 2021.

Schroders and Greencoat said they have an ambition to be a global leader in this fast-growing and important investment sector.

Established in 2009, Greencoat is a specialist investment manager focussing on renewable energy infrastructure investing, including wind, solar, bioenergy and heat.

Greencoat operates nearly 200 power generation assets across the UK, Europe and the US, with an aggregate net generation capacity of over 3 gigawatts.

It has acquired a number of assets from SSE, including its 25.1% non-operating stake in Walney Offshore Wind Farm to Greencoat and a 49.9% stake in its Stronelairg and Dunmaglass wind farms.

It will acquire the onshore windfarm near Dalmellington, between East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, South Kyle which is the biggest being developed by Vattenfall in the UK.