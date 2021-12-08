Ross says Johnson should quit if he misled MPs

Stratton resigns as...

Douglas Ross: annoyed and disappointed (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson must resign if he misled parliament about a Christmas party at Downing Street.

Mr Ross said he was “angry, annoyed and really disappointed” after the video of a mock news conference was released yesterday.

His comments came ahead of the resignation of government adviser Allegra Stratton who was featured in the video. In a tearful statement, she said would “regret the remarks for the rest of my days” and offered her “profound apologies” to the public.

Mr Ross said that there had clearly been a party of some sort last Christmas, which would have been against Covid rules in place at the time. The affair undermined public trust in government restrictions, he said.

The prime minister today said he was “furious” and apologised after the video emerged showing Downing Street staff joking about how they might deal with press enquiries

Allegra Stratton has resigned s over her role (click on image to watch video)

He said the government’s top civil servant Simon Case – who is not believed to have attended the party – would be looking into the situation.

Mr Johnson said he was ‘sickened’ and ‘disciplinary action’ would be taken against any staff found to have breached the regulations, but insisted he had been ‘repeatedly’ assured the rules had been followed.

“I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip,” Mr Johnsons told MPs.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

“But I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured.

“I have asked the cabinet secretary to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible – and it goes without saying that if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary action for all those involved.”

Mr Johnson said No 10 would hand over any relevant evidence to the police if they ask for it.

Mr Ross said he still had confidence in the prime minister to lead the country, but added it would be “completely unacceptable” if he was found to have misled parliament on the issue.

“If the prime minister knew about this party last December, knew about this party last week, and was still denying it, then that is the most serious allegation,” said Mr Ross.

“There is absolutely no way you can mislead parliament and think you could get off with that.”

The video shows the PM’s then press secretary, Ms Stratton, a former BBC journalist, at the lectern in the former press room hosting a mock news conference.

“This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced,” she jokes.

Ms Stratton responds in a playful tone to questions from colleagues pretending to be journalists.

Special adviser to the prime minister Ed Oldfield asks her about reports of a party in Downing Street “on Friday night”.

In reply, Ms Stratton says: “I went home” and then pauses.

After Mr Oldfield follows up to question if the prime minister would “condone” a Christmas party, Ms Stratton asks: “What’s the answer?”

When another aide jokes that “it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine” she laughs and asks “is cheese and wine all right?”, adding: “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

Labour has questioned Mr Johnson’s “moral authority” to lead the country during the pandemic, while the SNP has called for him to resign.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer produced data from the National Police Chiefs Council revealing that 118,438 fines were issued by police in England and Wales for breaches of the rules between March 2020 and October 2021.

Of those, 371 were issued for holding gatherings of over 30 people.

These gatherings, which could include raves or house parties, were punishable with a fine of £10,000.