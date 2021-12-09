Rates relief extension ‘offers only short term lifeline’

Scottish Budget

Kate Forbes delivering her Budget

Business rates will return for some firms on a phased basis next year as part of a package of measures outlined in Kate Forbes Scottish Budget which drew concern that it will only delay the onset of crippling costs.

The Finance Secretary said that rates relief for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will continue at 50%, but only for the first three months of 2022-23, capped at £27,500 per ratepayer.

She said this will “prevent a cliff edge” for businesses in those sectors, saving them a further £56m next year.

Non-domestic rates will be 49.8p in the pound, “delivering a below inflation uplift for the fourth year in a row”.

Small businesses with a rateable value of less than £15,000 on Scottish high streets, will continue to pay no rates for all of next year, irrespective of what sector they are in, through the Small Business Bonus Scheme.

New builds will pay no rates for the first 12 months after occupation, through the Business Growth Accelerator. This is “directly seeking to revitalise our high streets”.

She said that her 100% rates relief during the pandemic has saved businesses in Scotland around £1.6bn through the rates system alone since 1 April 2020.

She announced that there will be no change to income tax rates or Land and buildings transaction tax.

Starter and basic rates of income tax will increase in line with inflation, while higher and top rates will remain frozen at current levels.

She told MSPs that this means most Scots will pay less than the rest in the UK and those who earn more will pay more.

Business groups said her measures were welcome but would only delay the effects of higher costs.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland said that many of the measures outlined are to be welcomed, but they may not be sufficient to drive small business recovery.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “The measures outlined today will put a little fuel into the tank of Scotland’s small business community. But with another lap of the covid crisis looking likely, policymakers in Edinburgh and London might need to look at other means of helping firms over the line.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said: “Today’s budget announcement sends a clear and stark message to Scotland’s tourism industry that the short-term extension of business rates relief is effectively the one last lifeline of support available.

“The cliff edge the Finance Secretary refers to will only be delayed until June 2022 when the impact will be felt hard by businesses across all sectors within our industry.”

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, said: “The removal of the business rates cliff edge in April for hospitality, retail and tourism firms will be welcomed, however many will be disappointed that the government hasn’t gone further – particularly as uncertainty around Omicron gathers pace.”

Tracy Black: disappointed

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “The underwhelming rates relief offered for 2022-23 is little more than a pale imitation of the UK Government’s own disappointing scheme; and will do little to help retailers who continue to be battered by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the SLTA, said: “Just when hospitality businesses were beginning to get back on their feet along comes the Omicron variant to throw a spanner in the works so the news in today’s Scottish Budget is a welcome step towards aiding our recovery, but more targeted support will be needed.”

The Conservatives criticised the Finance Secretary for failing to acknowledge the support provided by the UK government.

Ms Forbes said that the UK government’s spending review “hindered rather than helped her on her mission”.

She said that with Covid funding removed, day-to-day funding next year is “significantly less” at a time when we need to invest in the economy and help public services recover.

“Without full control over economic and immigration policy which the UK government refuses to give us we do not have full powers to mitigate the effects of Brexit and secure a green recovery from the pandemic and raise the revenues that our public services need,” she said.

“Despite all that there are reasons for optimism in the Scottish economy. The Scottish Fiscal Commission now forecasts our economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels by April to June 2022, almost two years earlier than forecast at the previous Scottish Budget in January.”

Struan Stevenson, chief executive of pro-union business group Scottish Business UK, said: while Ms Forbes has labelled this a ‘Budget of Choices’, the only reason she has viable options to support businesses and public services is because Scotland is in the UK.

“She should stop pretending otherwise. The SFC’s new prediction of a return to pre-pandemic levels for the Scottish economy in the first half of 2022 just wouldn’t have been possible without HM Treasury support, while unemployment would be far higher.”

She announced a record £18bn budget for health and social care and support for families to ease child poverty. The minimum wage for adult social care staff will rise to £10.50 an hour.

Ms Forbes said she recognised the need to support business in order to raise the revenue needed for public services.

She unveiled £205m in capitalisation for the Scottish National Investment Bank, £225m for Skills Development Scotland to deliver a range of national training interventions, £2 billion for universities and colleges, £370m for enterprise agencies and £50m for VisitScotland.

“These actions, taken together with a package of non-domestic rates measures, provide a strong platform in this Budget for Scotland’s economy now and long into the future to thrive and prosper,” she said.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Liz Smith MSP, said: “The SNP had a bigger block grant from the UK Government to spend in this Budget than ever before and yet, they have failed to deliver a Budget that protects Scottish jobs and local services.

“Rishi Sunak provided a huge funding increase for the Scottish Budget but once again, the SNP refused to pass on that record funding and deliver a fair deal for local communities.

Liz Smith: ‘baseless grievances’

“The SNP are giving businesses less than a quarter of what they deserve. They are leaving Scottish jobs in the lurch by refusing to deliver the tax cut that thousands of small businesses need to survive and thrive.

“The Greens’ influence in government seems to have put improvements to Scotland’s roads in the slow lane. Vital infrastructure projects that would kickstart the Scottish economy are no longer a priority for the SNP.

“Kate Forbes didn’t take the opportunity to accelerate Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid. Instead, she used this Budget as an opportunity to try and provoke more baseless grievances with the UK Government.

Scottish Labour finance spokesperson Daniel Johnson, said: “The people of Scotland are looking to the government for an ambitious recovery plan for our country – frankly, this disappointing budget is anything but what the country needs.

“Faced with the largest block grant in recent years, the SNP has decided to stick to business as usual and manage decline. The people of Scotland deserve so much better.

“From the meagre 48p pay rise for care workers to the paltry green jobs scheme, it is clear that this is a government out of ideas and without ambition for the people of Scotland.

“A real terms cut to local government funding will mean more cuts to local government services and more council tax rises for hardworking families.”

… more follows