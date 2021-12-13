Rangers handed tough tie against Borussia Dortmund

Europa League play-off draw

Dortmund date: Van Bronckhorst (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers have been drawn to face German aces Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League play-off.

The Glasgow side finished second in their group behind Lyon to set up a tie against one of the teams which dropped down from the Champions League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side could have been paired with Barcelona but came out of the hat alongside another of the big names, Dortmund the joint favourites to win the competition alongside the Catalans.

The Germans, currently second in the Bundesliga behind leaders Bayern Munich, are scheduled to host the first leg on Thursday, 17 February, with the return meeting at Ibrox on February 24.

A new format this season sees the eight group winners go straight into the round of 16.

Under former boss Steven Gerrard last season, Rangers made it to the last 16 of the tournament where they were eventually knocked out by Slavia Prague.

Europa League knockout round play-off draw:

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb; Atalanta v Olympiakos; RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad; Barcelona v Napoli; Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis; Borussia Dortmund v Rangers; Sheriff Tiraspol v Braga; Porto v Lazio.

In the Conference League knockout round play-off, Celtic will take on Bodo/Glimt from Norway.

The Norwegian champions defeated Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference League group in October.

Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw

Marseille v Qarabag; PSV Eindhoven v Maccabi Tel-Aviv; Fenerbahce v Slavia Prague; Midtjylland v POAK; Leicester City v Randers; Celtic v Bodo/Glimt; Sparta Prague v Partizan Belgrade; Rapid Vienna v Tottenham Hotspur or Vitesse Arnhem.

Manchester United were drawn to face Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, the tie of the round which would have seen Cristiano Ronaldo up against Lionel Messi.

However, due to a “technical problem” which lead to an administrative error, the initial draw is to be scrapped and another one redrawn.

United were initially drawn against Villarreal but this couldn’t happen as they had faced each other in the group stage.

Instead the La Liga side were paired with Manchester City, while Ralf Rangnick’s side were paired with PSG.

In a statement, UEFA said the draw had been “declared void and will be entirely redone”.

