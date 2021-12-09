Rangers could face Barcelona in Europa League

Dream tie for Van Bronckhorst

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Glamour: Barcelona (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers could face Spanish giants Barcelona in a glamour tie in the next stage of the Europa League after the Catalans’ shock exit from the Champions League.

A 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their final Group E match combined with Benfica’s victory over Dynamo Kiev, saw Barca finish third and slip into the Europa League play-off knockout round.

It’s the first time since 2000/2001 that the men from the Nou Camp have failed to make the latter phase of Europe’s elite tournament.

They are one of eight teams Rangers could face in Europe’s second-tier competition. The others are RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Sheriff, Sevilla, Zenit and Atalanta/Villareal.

Rangers have already secured progress from Group A ahead of their final fixture in Lyon this evening.

Should the Ibrox outfit come out of the hat in Monday’s draw alongside the Spanish aces, it will mark an emotional return to the Nou Camp for new Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutchman, who replaced Aston Villa-bound Steven Gerrard in the Govan hot seat, spent four years at Barcelona after moving from Feyenoord in 2003, going on to win the Champions League, two La Liga titles and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona recently appointed midfield legend Xavi as their manager but are enduring a forgettable season to date, languishing in seventh place in the league 16 points behind leaders Real Madrid after just 15 games.

Shaw to head up United commercial operation

Former Rangers sales executive Elliot Shaw has been named as Dundee United’s new commercial boss.

Shaw takes over as head of commercial and sponsorship at Tannadice having spent the last two-and-a-half years working in corporate sales at Ibrox.

The Dundee native is no stranger to football in his home city, having previously spent a year as a commercial sales executive at Dundee FC.

Shaw, a 2018 graduate of Dundee University, said: “From early discussions with members of the board and executive team, it was clear that this is a forward-thinking football club with great aspirations and I am excited to aid the growth of the club’s commercial operation.”

United’s new operations director Luigi Capuano said: “The commercial operation has a key role in the sustainability of the club and I look forward to working with Elliot as he drives our commercial strategy and results forward.”