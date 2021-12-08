Quiz recovers | Stagecoach positive with or without merger

Daily Business Live

7am: Quiz returns to underlying profit

Fashion chain Quiz Clothing said it had returned to positive EBITDA as hospitality opened up.

Group revenue for the half year to the end of September doubled (up 109% to £36 million against £17.2m last time) over the same period last year.

Underlying EBITDA profit came in at £0.7 million (H1 2021: loss of £3.3 million).

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive, said: “Quiz has delivered an encouraging set of results during the period with strong cash flows generated and a return to positive EBITDA. The removal of the social restrictions resulted in a substantial uplift in revenues in the period, as customer demand for the brand’s dressy and occasion wear returned.

“The positive steps taken over the last 18 months with regards to restructuring our business, tight cost control and inventory management have all proved beneficial.

“Whilst there continues to be uncertainty in the short-term we remain confident in the strength of our brand and are highly confident that the clear demand for QUIZ’s trademark occasion-wear will support continued profitable growth.”

7am: Stagecoach ‘positive’

Transport group Stagecoach said in a half-year statement that it continues to discuss a possible all-share merger with National Express Group. “In the meantime, it is business as usual for our business and our people.

“Regardless of the outcome of those discussions, we see a positive future for our business, and we are focused on delivering high quality, good value public transport services in our communities.”

Revenue for the six months to 30 October grew to £579.4m (H1 2021: £454.6m) and adjusted total operating profit grew to £32.9m (H1 2021: £16.1m).

Martin Griffiths, group chief executive, said: “We continue to see a positive outlook for our bus, coach and tram services, whether as a standalone business or as part of a combined future group.

“Greener and smarter public transport is central to delivering government ambitions around decarbonisation, levelling up of communities, driving economic recovery, and securing better health outcomes for citizens.”

The company has not declared an interim dividend.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 index was expected to break its winning stream and open a tad lower. The blue-chip index closed up 107.62 points, or 1.5%, at 7,339.90.

Wall Street ended sharply higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.4%, S&P 500 up 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite up 3.0%.

Asia followed suit with the Japanese Nikkei 225 index closing up 1.4%, the Shanghai Composite 1.1% higher and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong up 0.2%.

Brent crude was quoted at $75.33 a barrel this morning, up from $74.74 late on Tuesday.