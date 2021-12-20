Qatar invests £85m in Rolls-Royce nuclear project

Energy deal

Rolls-Royce’s nuclear module

Qatar’s sovereign Wealth Fund is investing £85m in Rolls-Royce Group’s plan to build mini-nuclear power hubs.

A single power station will occupy around one tenth of the size of a conventional nuclear generation site and power approximately one million homes.

Qatar Investment Authority will join Rolls-Royce Group, BNF Resources UK Ltd and Exelon Generation as shareholders in Rolls-Royce SMR, taking a 10% share of the equity.

Mr Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, chief executive of QIA, said: “QIA is investing in the energy transition and funding the technologies that enable low carbon electricity generation.

“We will continue to seek out investments that align with our mandate to deliver long-term value for future generations through responsible sustainable investments.”

Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce Group, said: “I am tremendously pleased to announce that we have further strengthened our relationship with Qatar, through QIA’s investment in the Rolls-Royce SMR business.

“We have successfully raised the capital we need to establish Rolls-Royce SMR and it is encouraging to confirm that the business is now set up to succeed.”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s global leadership in nuclear innovation and follows the £210 million of government investment in the development in Small Modular Reactors.

“It represents a huge step forward in our plan to deploy more home-grown, affordable clean energy – ensuring greater energy independence for the UK, highly skilled jobs and bringing cheaper, cleaner electricity to people’s homes.”

Minister for Investment, Lord Grimstone, said: “Although the COP26 Summit ended last month, the work to reach Net Zero and build back greener from the pandemic goes on.

“Investment will play an important role in this. By investing millions into innovative green tech, like Small Modular Reactors, not only are we working hard to end our contribution to climate change, but we are securing thousands of highly-skilled jobs.”

The Rolls-Royce SMR business is now fully funded, having secured £490 million through commercial equity and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) grant funding. The development of SMRs is a core part of the UK Government’s 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution.