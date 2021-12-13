Purplebricks delays H1 data amid claims expectations

Internal review

Purplebricks expects claims

Online estate agency Purplebricks Group has delayed Tuesday’s half-year results after revealing potential exposure to millions of pounds in claims.

The AIM-quoted firm’s shares have already taken a hammering after it warned the market of worse-than-expected figures on the back of challenging trading conditions.

Today it said the results would be delayed after an internal review discovered a “process issue in how it has been communicating with tenants on behalf of its landlords in relation to deposit registrations”.

It added: “Further enquiries into this matter are currently being conducted and the communications process is now being corrected.”

It felt it would be “prudent” to provide for any future claims, which could be brought under the Housing Act, and is suggesting a potential financial risk of between £2m and £9m.

Recent reports have claimed that some of Purplebricks’ clients were facing potential fines after an IT error meant that tenancy deposits were not registered with the government-approved deposit protection scheme within the 30-day statutory limit, leaving landlords liable for potential fines.

In November, Purplebricks said there had been a sharp slowdown in business activity, with new instructions down 23% on the same period last year.

It said a further announcement on the date of the results will be made “as soon as practical”.