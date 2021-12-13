Purplebricks delays H1 amid claims alert | SAE sells GHR

Daily Business Live

7am: Purplebricks delays figures

Online estate agency Purplebricks Group has delayed tomorrow’s half-year results after revealing potential exposure to millions of pounds in claims.

The AIM-quoted firm’s shares have already taken a hammering after it warned the market of worse-than-expected figures on the back of challenging trading conditions.

Today it said the results would be delayed after an internal review discovered a “process issue in how it has been communicating with tenants on behalf of its landlords in relation to deposit registrations”.

It added: “Further enquiries into this matter are currently being conducted and the communications process is now being corrected.”

It felt it would be “prudent” to provide for any future claims, which could be brought under the Housing Act, and is suggesting a potential financial risk of between £2m and £9m.

Recent reports have claimed that some of Purplebricks’ clients were facing potential fines after an IT error meant that tenancy deposits were not registered with the government-approved deposit protection scheme within the 30-day statutory limit, leaving landlords liable for potential fines.

In November, Purplebricks said there had been a sharp slowdown in business activity, with new instructions down 23% on the same period last year.

It said a further announcement on the date of the results will be made “as soon as practical”.

7am SAE sells GHR

Simec Atlantis Energy has sold its Perth-based subsidiary Green Highlands Renewables (GHR) in a £3m deal to German energy group VH Auslandsbeteiligungen (VHA).

GHR has developed and commissioned more than 50 hydro schemes across Scotland.

Under the terms of the transaction, VHA will acquire a 90% interest in GHR and Mr Alex Reading, who was general Manager of GHR until 9 December 2021, will acquire the remaining shares.

7am: Cairn name change

Further to the announcement of 3 November, Edinburgh-based Cairn Energy becomes Capricorn Energy from today. The LSE stock ticker remains as CNE.

Global markets

While Asia’s main markets took note of Boris Johnson’s warning of a tidal wave of Omicron cases but the momentum across the region was largely positive.

Attention in the UK is focused on Thursday’s meeting of the Bank of England‘s monetary policy committee which will decide if there is to be any increase in the interest rate.

Oil prices extended their rally as investor appetite improved amid growing relief the Omicron coronavirus variant may not cause severe illness and will likely have a limited impact on global fuel demand, says the Reuters agency.

Brent futures climbed this morning by 94 cents, or 1.3%, to $76.09 a barrel, after rising 1% on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.05, or 1.5%, to $72.72 a barrel, following a 1% increase in the previous session.

Both benchmarks posted gains of about 8% last week, their first weekly gain in seven. They have recovered more than half the losses suffered since Omicron headlines first hit Nov. 25.

“There was a growing sense of relief as the risk of serious illness in the Omicron was seen as low,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

Investors are closely watching the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, at their next meeting on 4 January. They agreed earlier this month to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases.