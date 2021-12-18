PM blow as Case forced to quit No 10 party probe

New setback

Bad week for the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson’s hopes of putting a lid on the Christmas party controversy were blown apart last night after the top civil servant he appointed to lead an inquiry was forced to step down from the role.

Simon Case, the cabinet secretary stepped aside after it emerged that his office had held a party itself during lockdown.

The revelation piled more embarrassment on Mr Johnson after the scandal was partly blamed for the Tories’ crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.

No 10 said the country’s leading civil servant had removed himself from the investigation and will be replaced by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Communities and Levelling Up department.

“She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the prime minister,” it said in a statement.

A report by Mr Case into alleged infringements of lockdown by Downing Street staff on 18 December last year, and other events, had been expected as early as this week. A series of sources now say a Christmas event for staff took place in Mr Case’s office a day earlier.

It has been claimed that Mr Case did not take part in the party. However, he is understood to have walked through the office to get to his personal office and so was aware of what was happening. He left and thanked staff in an address lasting five to ten minutes.

A Cabinet Office statement said staff in Mr Case’s private office took part in “a virtual quiz” on the day in question.

It said: “A small number of them, who had been working in the office throughout the pandemic and on duty that day, took part from their desks, while the rest of the team were virtual.

“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office. No outside guests or other staff were invited or present.

“This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Mr Johnson has been warned by Tory MPs that he faces the prospect of a leadership challenge if he does not improve his No 10 team following the Tories’ humiliating defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.

The Liberal Democrats overturned a 23,000 Tory majority to secure victory on a 34% swing.

Tory MPs have questioned `Mr Johnson’s future. Commenting on the by-election route, Sir Roger Gale, the MP for North Thanet, said: “This has to be seen as a referendum on the prime minister’s performance.”