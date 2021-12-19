Perceptive Communicators wins three new clients

PR agency growth

Julie Moulsdale (centre) with Perceptive team

The multi award-winning Glasgow-based communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators is celebrating three new contract wins across innovation, health and built environment sectors. The firm is also seeking a new account director following these wins.

Discovery Park, an innovative life sciences hub, spanning 220 acres and 1.6 million sq ft of built space, including 50,000 sq ft of incubation space at Sandwich in Kent has appointed Perceptive following a competitive pitch.

Located in the South East of England’s life sciences cluster, Discovery Park has a significant scientific heritage and a decade of experience in building a collaborative community of life science and technology specialists, from start-ups to major corporations.

Discovery Park’s mission is to become a world class and world leading science park over the next five years, driving improvements in healthcare through innovation and collaboration.

Perceptive’s brief includes raising the profile of Discovery Park, as well as sharing insights on the high quality space available within easy reach of London, the great facilities onsite and the quality of life in the area.

Jane Kennedy, chief business officer at Discovery Park, said: “I have worked very successfully with Perceptive in two previous roles. Perceptive has great insight on both life sciences and the built environment, but more than that, they really get under the skin of an organisation to ensure all efforts are directed towards achieving business goals.”

Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre has also selected Perceptive as its communications agency following a competitive tender. Precision Medicine tailors medical treatment to individuals, depending on the make up of their DNA.

Understanding the role DNA plays in our health and our body’s ability to fight disease makes it simpler to predict where illness is likely to occur, make better diagnoses, and create targeted treatments dependent on individual genetic factors.

Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (PMS-IC) is the national centre for accelerating the advancement and adoption of precision medicine. Set up in 2013, the centre has the potential to transform the future of healthcare through improved diagnostics and earlier intervention, optimal treatments and more effective medicine development.

Jane Kennedy: worked with Perceptive in two previous roles

This personalised and targeted approach aims to achieve better outcomes for patients along with significant reduction in costs for NHS Scotland.

Marian McNeil, chief executive of Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre commented: “Perceptive has both the insight and the passion for precision medicine that we were seeking.

“With a strong track record in health and life sciences, their model of having an exclusively expert team was also very helpful, especially as we need to ensure that complex scientific information is brought to life in the most compelling way to help us achieve our goals.”

Perceptive has also been appointed to lead all communications activities for The Akela Group across the UK. Akela is one of the country’s largest multi-disciplinary construction services and civil engineering companies, with over 300 employees, including over 25 apprentices.

The group is headquartered in Glasgow and has been providing civil engineering, construction, piling and training solutions to clients in Scotland since 2003. Akela has recently moved into new premises in Leeds which will be a hub for the North of England as the company expands across the UK.

Mark Markey, managing director at The Akela Group, said: “Perceptive was recommended to us by a trusted contact. Their connections and expert insights in the built environment, as well as their focus on supporting our business goals made them stand out from others. We are really pleased to be working with them and we are already seeing great results.”

Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “We are really excited to work with these three companies who each in their respective sectors transform lives and make meaningful contributions to society.

“Discovery Park, Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre and Akela are all well established organisations, but what makes them so exciting to work with is their potential and desire for growth. Perceptive has a specific remit to support Discovery Park’s aim to become a world leading science facility over the next five years.

“In response to the new client work, we have also appointed three new members of staff and made one promotion to senior management level. We are also recruiting for a new account director.”

www.perceptivecommunicators.co.uk

