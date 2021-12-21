Pawprint comfortably beats latest crowdfund target

Year of growth

Pawprint: carbon reduction journey

Carbon monitoring platform Pawprint substantially exceeded its latest crowdfund target as it plans another year of growth.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which enables employees to check and reduce their carbon footprint, was close to raising £900,000 as the deadline from its funding approaches its closure on Tuesday night. It was comfortably above the £700,000 it set out to raise.

Over the past year the company has achieved a number of milestones.

It attracted more than 18,000 users and signed up 31 businesses, including `Abrdn, Brewdog and Tesco Bank.

It more than doubled its headcount to 30 and achieved B corps status – businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The company is aiming to double headcount again next year.

Christian Arno, founder and CEO, said; “2021 will undoubtedly go down in history as the year of the pandemic but I believe it will also be remembered as the year that climate action went mainstream.

“COP26 really highlighted the need for urgent action and I’m delighted that Pawprint has been able to support so many on their carbon reduction journey and continues to scale to meet the growing demand.”