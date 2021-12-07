Orr and Palmer latest capital recruits for JH&P

Wealth management

Colin Orr and Emily Palmer

Wealth manager James Hambro & Partners (JH&P) has recruited Colin Orr to further strengthen its growing Scottish office.

Mr Orr, a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, has nearly 30 years of industry experience advising and managing investments for private and institutional clients.

His appointment reunites him with former 7IM colleagues Alex Montgomery, head of JH&P’s new Edinburgh office in Fountainbridge, and financial planner George Martineau.

Both worked at Tcam Asset Management which was acquired by 7IM in 2018. Both are now partners at JH&P.

Mr Montgomery, who launched JH&P’s office in Edinburgh in February this year, said: “Colin is another great senior hire for us.”

After qualifying as a chartered accountant, Mr Orr worked as an investment manager at Tilney & Co before moving to London where he was a director of Pan-European equity sales at Deutsche Bank.

He then joined JP Morgan where he was a managing director in the equity research and sales division, responsible for some of the largest global institutional clients.

After returning to Scotland in 2019, he joined 7IM where he looked after investment portfolios for onshore and offshore private clients, trusts, corporates and charities.

Last month JH&P appointed Emily Palmer as a client services manager in the Edinburgh office. She was at 7IM for three years and before that worked at Aegon.

Mr Montgomery said “Emily is an important addition to our Scottish team as we meet the increasing demands of a growing client list.

“She brings valued experience in client service and is excited about the opportunities for career development within JH&P”.