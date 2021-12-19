Old Manor Hotel sold to holiday park owner

Fife deal

New owner: Old Manor Hotel

A holiday park owner has acquired the four star Old Manor Hotel overlooking Lundin Links golf course in Fife.

Steven Wallace, a director of the family-owned Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and Bay Hotel, said the company plans to modernise the 19th century former mansion which was converted to a 23-bed hotel in 1994.

Terms were not disclosed but the property was on the market through Colliers with a guide price of £1.2 million.

With views over the Firth of Forth and Largo Bay, it has been owned for the last 11 years by Alistair Saddler.

Mr Wallace said: “We want to reopen in the New Year, ready to make the most of the Spring Summer staycation season which is particularly relevant next year with the Open taking place in St Andrews.

“We’re looking for new staff straight away which we hope to recruit locally, as is the case with our other businesses,” he said.

“We think this is the best, most positive news we can give our sector and the local economy here in Lundin Links – which massively relies on tourism – as the country continues to wrestle with the pandemic.”

Mr Wallace, grandson of Thomas Wallace, who purchased Pettycur Bay Holiday Park jointly with his two sons, Alan and Tommy, over 30 years ago, is the third generation of the family to get involved in the business.

Robert Smithson, associate director in Colliers Hotels team, said: “I am pleased to have sold the hotel on behalf of the Saddlers to a local buyer who will continue to invest in the business as part of their growing leisure portfolio in the area.”