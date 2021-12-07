Main Menu

Public viewing

Ocean Terminal reveals more details of revamp

| December 7, 2021

New look: Ocean Terminal

Owners of the Ocean Terminal shopping mall in Leith have released further details of their plans to open up the waterfront.

Ambassador Group is showcasing its vision to transform the centre including new aspects of Royal Yacht Britannia, dockside seating areas and an unobstructed promenade along the water’s edge.  

The public can view the plans between 10 and 31 December during centre opening hours and share their views.

The plans have been made possible by the demolition of the existing east-end carpark to create a mix of retail, leisure, and workspace for small businesses and residential accommodation.     

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador Investments, said: “We have said from the beginning we want to work closely with the local community and stakeholders, to make sure that together we create a sustainable and attractive waterfront experience for the people of Leith and Edinburgh, that introduces more interaction with the space than it’s ever experienced before.  

, , News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ted Baker gift

John Barton, Scottish accountant, dies aged 77

John Barton, Scots-born chairman of fashion chain Ted Baker, has died aged 77. Mr Barton,Read More

MOMA

AG Barr buys into healthy foods firm MOMA

AG Barr has acquired 60% of the porridge maker Irn-Bru owner AG Barr is branchingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.