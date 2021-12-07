Ocean Terminal reveals more details of revamp

Public viewing

New look: Ocean Terminal

Owners of the Ocean Terminal shopping mall in Leith have released further details of their plans to open up the waterfront.

Ambassador Group is showcasing its vision to transform the centre including new aspects of Royal Yacht Britannia, dockside seating areas and an unobstructed promenade along the water’s edge.

The public can view the plans between 10 and 31 December during centre opening hours and share their views.

The plans have been made possible by the demolition of the existing east-end carpark to create a mix of retail, leisure, and workspace for small businesses and residential accommodation.

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador Investments, said: “We have said from the beginning we want to work closely with the local community and stakeholders, to make sure that together we create a sustainable and attractive waterfront experience for the people of Leith and Edinburgh, that introduces more interaction with the space than it’s ever experienced before.