Ocado hails M&S tie-up | Drahi raises BT stake | jobless falls

9am: Ocado lifts market – BT investor raises stake

Online groceries firm Ocado helped lift the FTSE index, adding 3.33% after an initial win in a patent infringement case in the US against Norwegian firm AutoStore.

The court development compensated from a 3.9% drop in Q4 sales (see below).

The FTSE 100 was up 40.10 points at 7,271.54.

BT’s largest shareholder has increased his stake in the telecoms giant from 12.1% to 18%, prompting more speculation of a takeover bid.

Israeli-French billionaire Patrick Drahi said he has no plans to take the business private, as he announced he has snapped up a further 585 million shares.

However, his move prompted the Government to warn it could intervene if required, with ministers concerned that any pressure on BT to cut costs could affect the ongoing broadband rollout.

A spokesman said: “The Government notes the latest acquisition of BT shares by Altice. We are monitoring the situation carefully.

“The Government is committed to levelling up the country through digital infrastructure, and will not hesitate to act if required to protect our critical national telecoms infrastructure.”

8.30am: Edinburgh SIPP provider acquired

SIPP provider iPensions Group has acquired the business assets of Edinburgh-based Forthplus Pensions, currently in administration, providing certainty to its 2,500-plus customers.

7am: Ocado sees M&S benefits

Ocado Retail, the joint venture with M&S, said fourth quarter sales declined 3.9% year on year, largely because of labour shortages, but were up 31.6% on 2019.

Management estimates M&S products now represent more than 30% of Ocado’s total retail sales.

Ross Hindle, retail sector analyst at Third Bridge, said: “Ocado’s M&S partnership continues to dish up impressive results with customers even more hungry for M&S products than those of predecessor Waitrose.”

7am: Begbies Traynor rises

Begbies Traynor, the business recovery and advisory firm, said revenue grew 39% to £52.3m in the six months to the end of October with an increase operating margins to 16% (2020: 14.4%) .

Adjusted profit before tax was 60% higher at £8m (2020: £5m).

The board has declared a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 1.1p (2020: 1.0p).

Ric Traynor, executive chairman, said: “I am pleased to report a strong financial performance in the period, which is testament to the benefit and integration of our recent acquisitions and maintains our track record of growth in revenue and adjusted earnings.

“This strong performance, and an anticipated increase in national insolvency numbers following the removal of the Government’s pandemic support measures, leaves us confident of delivering market expectations for the full year.

“We have a strong platform for growth, and we continue to progress a pipeline of acquisition opportunities, which together with organic growth initiatives across the group, will enable us to build upon our track record and we remain confident in our outlook for the current year and beyond.”

7am: Unemployment falls

A further fall in the UK’s unemployment rate has shown that the end of the furlough scheme in September did not result in a surge in job losses.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the jobless rate fell to 4.2% in the three months to October as employment continued to recover though it remained 0.2 percentage points above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level.

The data also showed that employers added 257,000 staff to their payrolls in November, adding to signs that the labour market withstood the end of the furlough wage support.

Scotland’s estimated employment rate rose over the quarter to 74.6% while the estimated unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

Global markets

London’s blue chips were expected to bounce back from yesterday’s 60 points fall as volatility remained the major tone amid continuing uncertainty around the Omicron variant.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones slipped 0.9%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.4% lower.

Asia-Pacific shares were lower ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting starting today.

The Fed will release a statement on Wednesday with quarterly projections for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.36% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 1.14% with shares of recently listed Weibo dropping more than 5%.

The Nikkei in Japan declined 0.62% and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.17%.