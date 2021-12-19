No show for Johnson and Sunak on vital COBR call

Funding pledge

Missing: Johnson and Sunak

Support for businesses has been promised by the Treasury though Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was not new money and expressed astonishment that neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor were on tonight’s COBR call.

Ms Sturgeon said the UK Government was not responding quickly enough to the advice from public health authorities.

A spokesman said the First Minister was” utterly incredulous” to discover neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor were on today’s COBR call, the third in succession that they have not attended.

“Treasury ministers revealed that they were now able to commit to some limited further funding. This is welcome,” said the spokesman.

“The reality, however, appears to be that this is not additional and is simply a form of ‘advance’ on funding that would have come to Scotland anyway. We are seeking urgent clarity on this.

“We need more urgency, greater clarity and faster action from the UK. The need is real and the need is now. In the face of the clear advice of public health experts, it is impossible to understand why the UK still refuses to act.”