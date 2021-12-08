New WFM order as No 10 ‘party’ tests public patience

Pressure on PM

ITV obtained footage of the Number 10 ‘party’

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of further restrictions on businesses and the public amid a growing storm around the UK government’s willingness to comply with its own rules.

Ms Sturgeon said she was prepared to sacrifice popularity for keeping the country safe and said employers should encourage their staff to work remotely until the middle of January to help halt the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The First Minister said the restrictions would now be reviewed daily and warned of “difficult judgements” ahead.

However, her message came as a row over an alleged Downing Street party last Christmas threatened to weaken the public’s willingness to comply with further restrictions.

A video obtained by ITV shows senior No 10 staff joking about holding a party last year.

At the time, the government’s coronavirus guidance specifically stated that people should not have Christmas parties and gatherings in London of two or more people indoors were banned unless they were “reasonably necessary” for work. Downing Street continues to insist no party took place.

The video shows the PM’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton, a former BBC journalist, at the lectern in the former press room hosting a mock news conference.

“This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced,” she jokes.

Ms Stratton responds in a playful tone to questions from colleagues pretending to be journalists.

Special adviser to the prime minister Ed Oldfield asks her about reports of a party in Downing Street “on Friday night”.

In reply, Ms Stratton says: “I went home” and then pauses.

After Mr Oldfield follows up to question if the prime minister would “condone” a Christmas party, Ms Stratton asks: “What’s the answer?”

When another aide jokes that “it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine” she laughs and asks “is cheese and wine all right?”, adding: “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people across the country had “followed the rules” and he accused Downing Street staff of treating the public with contempt.

He added: “They [the public] had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful.

Sir Keir Starmer: public held in contempt (pic: Terry Murden)

“The prime minister now needs to come clean and apologise. It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said the prime minister “must remove himself from office immediately” if it was true there was a Downing Street Christmas party that was not socially distanced last year.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in Holyrood there had been a tenfold increase in cases of Omicron in the space of a week, while around 4% of Covid cases in Scotland are likely to be the variant.

There are now 99 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland.

The First Minister said the emergence of the Omicron variant is now “an additional – and very significant – cause for concern”.

She urged everyone to take a lateral flow test every time they visit pubs, restaurants or mix with others over the festive season.

She said: “We already advise people to work from home where practical. Today, I am asking employers to ensure this is happening.

“To be blunt, if you had staff working from home at the start of the pandemic, please now enable them to do so again.

“We are asking you to do this from now until the middle of January when we will review this advice again.

“I know this is difficult, but I cannot stress enough how much difference we think this could make in helping stem transmission and avoid the need for even more onerous measures.”

She added: “For the Scottish Government, our first principle will be to seek to do what is necessary to keep the country as safe as possible, even if that is at the expense of being popular.”

However, business leaders questioned the effectiveness of the restrictions and pointed to a fall in the number of people in hospital and intensive care.

Retailers and hospitality venues say they already taking tough measures and challenge the authorities to prove they are the source of infection. Major events such as football matches are being allowed to continue with large crowds in attendance.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “We fully support the effort to get on top of the public health situation.

“Retailers are playing their part, investing significantly to make their stores as Covid-secure as they can be for customers and for staff and continuing to go above and beyond the baseline Covid measures.

“However, it is inevitable that any move to greater home working will impact on shopper footfall for some stores, especially in our city centres and in the lead up to Christmas.

“Many of these consumer-facing businesses are still trying to find their feet after the past 20 months of the pandemic.”

In a statement ahead of tomorrow’s Scottish Budget, Liz Cameron, CEO of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “This budget must consider the ongoing impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions on Scotland’s aviation and international travel sectors which support thousands of jobs, and which remain at significant risk.

“Scotland’s airports and international connectivity are vital to rebuilding supply chains and developing Scotland’s international trading capabilities. The Scottish Government should ensure targeted financial support will be made available to affected sectors to deliver a clear pathway to recovery.”

On Saturday, Joanne Dooey, president of The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, said the damage caused by the latest restrictions on the Scottish travel sector is “incalculable”.