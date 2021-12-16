New CEO installed at troubled ferry yard

Shipyard hire

Unfinished ferry and new CEO David Tydeman

Shipping veteran David Tydeman has been handed the job of resolving the ferries debacle at Ferguson Marine.

He will replace Tim Hair, who has led the business since August 2019 and implemented a major transformation programme. There will be a handover in February.

Mr Tydeman’s career spans sectors such as shipbuilding, offshore and the rail industry and he has extensive experience in financial restructuring.

His appointment at the Port Glasgow shipyard will see him return to shipbuilding on the Clyde as he started his career as a Lloyds Register surveyor at a Govan shipyard after graduating as a naval architect at Southampton University in 1976. He also has an MBA from Henley Management College.

For the 10 years to 2018, he was group chief executive at Oyster Yachts, a British designer and builder of luxury yachts. He secured around 150 contracts worth £350 million, steered the company through two periods of private equity ownership, and is credited with building a strong, globally recognised brand.

He then spent 18 months as chairman at Fairline Yachts, a British manufacturer of luxury motor yachts, and fulfilled a remit to appoint a new executive team and put the company on a path to profit. Since then, he has been providing consultancy services for several luxury yacht construction projects.

He was appointed to Ferguson Marine following an extensive recruitment process, which was managed by Odgers Berndtson in partnership with the Ferguson Marine Board and involved an international search for candidates.

Alistair Mackenzie, chairman of the board at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow), said: “It is the right time to welcome a permanent and longer-term leader.

“David will be responsible for continuing to roll-out the ongoing turnaround plan, deliver the dual fuel ferries project, win new vessel orders and drive sustainable growth and expansion.

“He has a unique blend of shipbuilding, capital project and business change knowledge and experience at an executive level, which we believe is vital to securing a sustainable future for the shipyard. He also brings strong leadership skills and a proven track record of managing complex situations.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “Appointing a permanent CEO is an important milestone for Ferguson Marine and reflects the progress made since the Scottish Government stepped in to save the yard and the jobs.

“I want to thank Tim Hair who, alongside his team, has worked tirelessly to turn Fergusons around by ensuring the yard is fit for purpose, is working to complete the vessels and will win future contracts. Tim Hair and his team have helped set Fergusons on that long-term path towards securing a sustainable future.”

Scottish Labour’s Transport spokesperson Neil Bibby said: “The new boss at Ferguson’s faces an uphill battle to keep these ships on track for delivery, but it is crucial that he steps up to the task.

“The SNP has let a series of catastrophic failures undermine this important contract, putting these vital jobs at risk. They must take responsibility for the future of the site, and work with the new management to get things back on track.

“The future of the yard is key to Scotland’s shipbuilding industry and these long-awaited ships are a lifeline for island communities.

“It is essential that we protect the future of the yard, and get these ships delivered with no more delays and no more overruns.”