Neville departs | new roles for Symon and Emerson

Media moves

Richard Neville is leaving DC Thomson’s titles

Richard Neville is stepping down as head of newspapers at DC Thomson but will continue to be involved with the company in an advisory role, working with Jim Wilson, the editor of The Sunday Post, to expand the paper’s reach.

He said he is looking for opportunities in media consultancy, newsroom change and digital transformation. “And anything else that comes my way.”

His departure was announced as DC Thomson unveiled the appointment of Rebecca Miskin as the company’s first CEO to oversee its entire media operation, including its news titles, radio stations and special interest publications. She joined DC Thomson as chief strategy and transformation officer in summer 2020.

Mr Neville said: “I am extremely proud of the transformation of DC Thomson’s newsrooms but the time is right to expand my horizons as the DCT team move on to the next phase of their transformation.”

He recently joined he board of Creative Dundee.

Ken Symon, former business journalist at The Scotsman and Scottish Business Insider, is returning to journalism after a brief stint in public relations, joining East of England based Archant in the newly-created role of business and energy editor.

He left Insider in July to become associate director at Glasgow-based PR consultancy Hollicom. He takes up his new role on 4 January.

Stephen Emerson, commercial editor in Scotland for JPI Media, owner of The Scotsman titles, is joining Black Ox, publishers of The Business Magazine, based in Guildford, Surrey, as head of content.

He will be creating ​content campaigns for clients in the South East of England.