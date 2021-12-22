Most expensive homes in Scotland: full list

Property prices

Pricey pad: Regent Terrace in Edinburgh

Regent Terrace in Edinburgh, a short walk from the Balmoral Hotel and with views over Arthur’s Seat, is Scotland’s most expensive street.

Buyers will have to pay, on average, £1.68 million, for a pad in the Georgian street, a row of 34 classical three-bay townhouses built on the upper south side of Calton Hill.

The terrace sits above the Palace of Holyroodhouse and is within the Edinburgh New and Old Town UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Edinburgh dominates the latest list, with homes in Ann Street in the Stockbridge area coming in second, with houses averaging £1.59 million, while nearby Danube Street is third with prices averaging £1.41 million.

Homes in Wester Coates Gardens cost £1.33 million and Hope Terrace in the south of the city average £1.28 million.

Just two of the 10 most expensive streets are outside the capital.

The Scores in St Andrews is home to houses costing an average of £1.28m, and Glasgow’s Earls Gate averages £1.17m.

Homes in East Lothian are also in list. In at 23rd is Hill Road in Gullane, where homes average £1.08 million. In 25th place is King’s Cairn, North Berwick, where a property costs an average of £1.07 million.

Graham Blair, director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “While Edinburgh continues to attract the highest house prices in Scotland, the entry of two coastal roads outside the city is indicative of the housing market over the past 18 months.

“Priorities have changed – homes that offer more space are more valuable to buyers than homes in prime commuting locations.

“Therefore, those with deeper pockets are starting to look further afield for their forever home.”

Tite Street in west London, once home to the writer Oscar Wilde, has a new claim to fame after Halifax named it the most expensive street in England and Wales, with an average house price of £28.9m.

The top 10 priciest streets in 2021 were all in London, mainly in Westminster or the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where Tite Street is situated. It is lined with red brick mansion blocks and set between the banks of the River Thames to the south and Kings Road to the north.

Wilde lives at No 34, where he wrote The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest. Other notable residents included the American artists James McNeill Whistler and John Singer Sargent.

In 1994, Diana, Princess of Wales posed for a portrait at No 33..

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record reached the previous month, according to Office for National Statistics figures released this month.

The figures showed the typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September.

Scotland’s most expensive streets:

Regent Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,679,000)

Ann Street, Edinburgh (£1,585,000)

Danube Street, Edinburgh (£1,405,000)

Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,327,000)

Hope Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,283,000)

The Scores, St Andrews (£1,280,000)

Northumberland Street, Edinburgh (£1,265,000)

Pavilion Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,203,000)

Cumlodden Avenue, Edinburgh (£1,200,000)

Earls Gate, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire (£1,171,000)

Manor Place, Edinburgh (£1,165,000)

Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,164,000)

Kinnear Road, Edinburgh (£1,151,000)

Hermitage Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,143,000)

Donaldson Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,141,000)

Gloucester Square, Edinburgh (£1,127,000)

Peel Road, Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire (£1,124,000)

Barnton Park, Edinburgh (£1,124,000)

Barnton Avenue West, Edinburgh (£1,116,000)

Blacket Place, Edinburgh (£1,102,000)

Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh (£1,101,000)

Nile Grove, Edinburgh (£1,078,000)

Hill Road, Gullane (£1,075,000)

Woodhead Drive, Glasgow (£1,067,000)

King’s Cairn, North Berwick (£1,066,000)

Most expensive streets elsewhere in the UK (source: Halifax)

Greater London – Tite Street, Chelsea: average price of a home £28,902,000

South-east England – South Ridge, Weybridge, Surrey: £7,125,000

North-west England – Barrow Lane, Hale, Altrincham, Greater Manchester: £3,706,000

East Anglia – Chaucer Road, Cambridge: £3,610,000

South-west England – Pearce Avenue, Poole, Dorset: £3,478,000

East Midlands – Benscliffe Road, Newtown Linford, Leicester: £3,288,000

West Midlands – Carpenter Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham: £3,088,000

North of England – Old Hall Road, Windermere, Cumbria: £2,508,000

Wales – Benar Headland, Pwllheli, Gwynedd: £2,152,000

Yorkshire and the Humber – Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire: £1,797,000