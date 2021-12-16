Moda Living plans £205m homes scheme in Glasgow

Build to rent

By a Daily Business reporter |

Homes for rent: Lancefield Quay plan

Plans have been lodged for 730 build-to-rent homes on a vacant site in central Glasgow.

Operator Moda Living has joined forces with investor Osborne+Co and developer and investor MRP to roll-out the £205m development in Lancefield Quay. It will be Moda’s second scheme in Glasgow and third in Scotland.

The development will regenerate a site that has lain vacant since 2007, driving the regeneration of the city quarter and linking it with the Scottish Entertainment Campus and Media Quarter, as well as the cosmopolitan Finnieston area which has undergone its own transformation in recent years.

Oscar Brooks, director at Moda Living, said: “Glasgow has all the fundamentals we look for; it’s a well-connected, forward-looking city which boasts a strong local economy and is focused on growth which is why are committed as a long-term city partner.

“Construction on our Holland Park 425 home development is well advanced, demonstrating our enthusiasm for the city. We are excited to have the opportunity to develop our vision for the Lancefield Quay site and to be working alongside Osborne+Co and MRP as we bring forward a long vacant site.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said: “The creation of well-designed, well-crafted and sustainable homes is high on the council’s agenda and the Lancefield Quay site is ideally located to provide a thriving BTR development that will fit in perfectly with the fabric of the area.”

Work started earlier this year on Moda’s £125m Holland Park scheme which will open in 2023, while its flagship Scottish development, The McEwan, in Edinburgh opened in October.