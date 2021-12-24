Kwarteng to hold talks over surging energy bills

Industry warning

Energy bills will rise sharply

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is due to meet energy industry bosses next week amid concern that bills will rise by 50% in the new year.

Mr Kwarteng is expected to face calls for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies, according to Whitehall sources.

A number of suppliers are joining calls for immediate intervention by the UK government.

Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have warned of the impact of rising costs on customers and businesses.

Emma Pinchbeck, head of Energy UK, said rising prices were now starting to hurt the economy.

Other European governments, also hit by the global rise in energy costs, were doing more, she said.

“We’ve had record-breaking gas prices since September, and over the last couple of weeks prices have spiked again,” she said. “They are at levels that, frankly, we have not seen before.

“It’s looking pretty serious for the spring. Domestic energy bills are going to go up 45-50%.”

Wholesale costs hit another record this week of 450p a therm, which experts predict could take average annual bills to about £2,000 next year.

Ms Pinchbeck said that across Europe, governments were asking energy-intensive commercial users to curb demand from factories in order to make savings and ease the knock-on impact.

“We are asking our Treasury to intervene as other governments have. When it comes to bills, it’s worth remembering that less than a fifth is in the control of suppliers,” she said.

SNP Shadow Energy and Climate Change spokesperson Alan Brown said: “This cost-of-living crisis falls directly at the door of No. 10, therefore it is their responsibility to get a grip of this crisis.



“It is vital that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak follow the example set by numerous governments’ across Europe by reducing taxes on bills. By doing so, the Tories would be putting money back into customers pockets at a time when bills elsewhere continue to soar.”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, said: “Families and businesses are facing an energy price crisis because a decade of Conservative failure has left us deeply vulnerable as a country.

“What’s more they have made the cost of living crisis worse with decisions to raise taxes on families and to cut Universal Credit.

“The Government cannot simply stand by and let families be clobbered by rises in bills of hundreds of pounds.

“Labour has already set out how the Government should remove VAT from energy bills for six months, so that families have some respite during the winter, and make it a national mission over the next decade to insulate homes to reduce energy bills.

“The Government’s failure to act on these measures shows Ministers are simply out of touch with the crisis that so many families are facing.”