Ministers back Murray golf and tennis centre

Judy delight

New centre will go ahead

A plan to build a golf and tennis centre on greenbelt land near the birthplace of Sir Andy Murray have been approved by the Scottish Government.

Backed by Sir Andy’s mother Judy, the £37.5 million development between Bridge of Allan and Dunblane will feature 12 tennis courts, golf academy, museum, 150-bed four star hotel, multi-user sports pitch and 19 homes.

The application for planning permission in principle was made to Stirling Council in July 2014.

Stirling Council rejected the proposal in December 2015 amid fears the development could have a “significant detrimental impact” on a “sensitive landscape” at Park of Keir. There was also a worry that the homes could “exacerbate affordability in the local area”.

But that decision has been overturned following an appeal by lawyers and consultants acting for Park of Keir Partnership.

Responding to the approval, Judy Murray said: “We are thrilled that after a long and important planning process, we are being given the opportunity to create an exciting community sport and leisure facility near Dunblane.

“We passionately believe that what we will create will not only serve as a legacy to the achievements of Jamie and Andy but will be an important community asset that allows people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to enjoy for generations to come.

“We look forward to bringing our plans to life and sharing those as soon as possible.”

Dunblane Community Council, which opposed the development, said it was “very disappointed” to learn Scottish ministers had granted permission for the Park of Keir development.

“It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process”, it said in a Twitter post.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling Council acknowledges that the Scottish Ministers have approved the application.”