Markets boosted by ‘milder’ Omicron reports

8.15am: Blue chips flat at open

Medical reports that the Omicron variant may be milder than previous strains of Covid provided hope of a late Santa rally for the markets.

The FTSE 100 opened 8 points higher but fell back 4 points in the first minutes of trading, defying financial spread firms which had forecast a 33 points rise.

However, the fall is partly attributed to a number of large constituents going ex-dividend.

The two top fallers are Evraz, down 3.09% and British American Tobacco, 2.21% lower. Among the risers is gaming group Flutter Entertainment, up 2.34% after it paid €1.913bn (£1.62bn) for Sisal, Italy’s leading online gaming operator and also one of the bidders for the UK’s National Lottery.

Scientists yesterday indicated that Omicron sufferers were much less likely to require hospital treatment than in previous Covid-19 outbreaks.

Edinburgh University published the research, which also suggested that booster jabs give “substantial” protection against the new variant.

Research from Imperial College London has indicated that people with PCR-confirmed Omicron are 15% to 20% less likely to need admission to hospital, and 40% to 45% less likely to require a stay of one night or more.

The findings are due to be confirmed today by the UK Health Security Agency.

US markets responded strongly to the news with oil stocks surging. This should help spur London’s blue chip index which is heavily weighted in commodities.

Oil prices rose in line with optimism about the state of the global economy, also helped by a larger-than-expected drawdown in US inventories Wednesday.

Brent crude futures were 0.3% higher at $75.53 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.27% to $72.96.

Jeffery Halley, senior analyst at Oanda, said: “Markets and investors will get their Santa/Christmas rally by the looks of it.”

The global share rally continued in Asian trading. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.57% and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.55%, a third successive session of gains.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has fallen 15% this year, on track for its worst year since 2011. On Thursday, the benchmark rose 0.2%, though index constituent JD.com’s shares dropped as much as 11% after the e-commerce company’s largest shareholder, Tencent, said it would give most of its $16.4 billion stake to its own shareholders as a dividend.

European markets were also heading towards a positive open, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.45%.