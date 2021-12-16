Main Menu

Health

Marczak joins PMS-IC in improvement drive

| December 16, 2021

Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (PMS-IC), set up to accelerate the advancement and adoption of precision medicine in Scotland, has appointed Georgina Marczak as head of business development.

This will expand the capability of the PMS-IC team as it works to improve diagnostics, earlier interventions and optimal treatment options to help transform patient health outcomes.

Ms Marczak (pictured) joins the team from Signant Health and, with her career in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, brings a wealth of experience from the variety of roles she has held, including patient programme management.

She said: “Working as part of the team to support future discoveries in medicine and to drive the acceleration of the adoption of precision medicine is hugely exciting.

“The potential that precision medicine offers is truly transformative, not only in how we diagnose and treat disease to achieve better outcomes for patients, but also in the potential economic savings it can help to achieve for NHS Scotland.”

Marian McNeil, chief executive of PMS-IC, said: “Georgina will collaborate with existing partners and promote the opportunities precision medicine offers to provide personalised treatment tailored to individual needs.”

