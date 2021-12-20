Maguire takes COO role as ScotRail changes track

Transport

ScotRail has appointed Joanne Maguire as chief operating officer from 1 April when the train operator becomes a public body.

Ms Maguire (pictured) is currently vice principal – resources at the University of the West of Scotland, and is responsible for, among other things, finance, HR and industrial relations, health and safety, sustainability, and information services.

She is set to take over from current chief operating officer Ian McConnell when Abellio hands over the franchise to Scottish Rail Holdings, the public body that will own and oversee ScotRail Trains.

Prior to her current position, Ms Maguire was previously executive director for HR at the university and has held senior leadership roles at City of Glasgow College, as well as in the manufacturing and retail sectors.

Last week, Transport Scotland announced the appointment of Chris Gibb as chief executive officer of Scottish Rail Holdings. Mr Gibbs will also chair the board of ScotRail Trains.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “From the outset it was clear Joanne has the skills, determination, and energy needed to lead ScotRail Trains as it seeks to recover from the pandemic and give customers the safe and reliable service they deserve.”

Ms Maguire said: “The transition to the new public body will be the next chapter in the evolution of Scotland’s Railway.”