MacGregor leaves Babcock for CeeD role

Engineering

CeeD, the membership body which promotes Scotland’s manufacturing and engineering eco-system, has appointed the former head of transformation at Babcock International, David MacGregor, as business development manager.

Mr McGregor (pictured) joins to support delivery of the Advancing Manufacturing Cluster Builder (AMCB) programme which CeeD runs on behalf of the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise and is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

His extensive experience working across manufacturing and business process improvement will help SMEs from across all sectors advance their manufacturing capabilities within Scotland.

In his 12 years at Babcock International, Mr MacGregor delivered transformational change programmes, promoting operational efficiencies and business improvement strategies across Babcock’s marine and rail divisions, prior to which he worked at CGL Systems, CR Smith, and NEC Semi-Conductors.

Joe Pacitti, managing director of CeeD said: “Scotland’s manufacturing and engineering SME community retains a unique vibrancy that remains aligned with the traditions of our world class industrial heritage.

“With David having implemented transformational strategies for a highly renowned multi-national company such as Babcock International, I believe this will be a game-changer appointment in helping the SME manufacturing and engineering community achieve its goals.”

Mr MacGregor said: “We have a fantastic opportunity to reach out, help drive growth and work to advance our mission to make Scotland a beacon of engineering and manufacturing success.”