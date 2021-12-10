LV= members vote on Bain Capital takeover

Mutual future

`Mutual members will vote today on firm’s future

Members of one of Britain’s oldest and largest mutual insurers will be decided today when they vote on a controversial takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital.

The sale of the 178-year-old insurer, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has been questioned by those opposed to the wave of private equity acquisitions of British assets and the decline of member-owned firms.

Rival mutual Royal London has made two alternative proposals for a tie-up which have been rejected by the LV= board which considered 12 offers.

It insists that the £530m deal will secure much-need capital meant to help invest in technology and avoid being squeezed out by larger insurers.

However, some members criticised what they see as a meagre £100 payout for sacrificing mutuality.

LV=’s board said Bain’s bid offered greater value to members and would result in “greater and more certain pay-outs to members, on a more accelerated basis”.