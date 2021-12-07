Viano brings luxury interiors to Bridge of Weir

New retail offer

Fallon Cowley (left) and Vivien Smith

A third branch of luxury interiors brand Viano is to open in Bridge of Weir.

Co-founders Vivien Smith and Fallon Cowley launched Viano on Clarkston Road, Muirend in May 2019, followed by a second store in Bothwell in October last year.

Their third site, opening on 9 December, will specialise in luxury furniture, soft furnishings & interior accessories.

Ms Cowley said: “The time was right for us to open our third site and we have always loved the village feel of Bridge of Weir.

“There is a strong community and lots of independent retailers and business there already and we are confident Viano will fit into the mix perfectly.”

They will also be offering new and existing clients a tailored home styling service.

The store which is located in the heart of Bridge of Weir on the Main St, will stock a wide variety of homewares and accessories.

The founders oversee all buying for the brand and personally curate the store’s look and feel.

Ms Smith commented: “The minute customers walk into a Viano store we want them to feel inspired and that’s why we design our stores to feel like mini showrooms, showcasing room settings and styling and curating our products how we recommend they are bought and styled at home.

“Home interiors has always been our passion and launching Viano has allowed us to channel this passion and create a brand we are both extremely proud of.

“We spend a lot of time sourcing products and working with a variety of suppliers, many of which are unique to us in Scotland, and we wouldn’t put anything in our stores that we wouldn’t love to have in our own homes.

“The pandemic meant we spent more time in our homes than ever before, which led to a huge boom in home renovations, makeovers and for many interiors became a huge focus, which was great for us.

“During the pandemic our online sales rose by over 65% and much of that online business has benefited our bricks and mortar stores with new clients who discovered us online now visiting the stores to see the product in real life.

“We have big plans to elevate our offering online.”

Visit vianointeriors.co.uk for more information.