London opens higher on Omicron hopes

Traders defied any expectations of a cautious restart in London, pushing the FTSE 100 up 63.58 points to 7,435.68.

Wall Street was mixed overnight following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the US with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.26%, while the S&P 500 index dipped 0.10% and the Nasdaq fell 0.56%.

Analysts in the UK believe restrictions in the UK will be more limited, allowing the economy some wriggle room.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said: “US and European futures are trading higher as investors continue to favour riskier assets. Having said that, investors are still monitoring the Omicron situation closely which has led to regional and national lockdowns around the globe.

“We are not going to see these restrictions staying in place for an extended period of time. Supply chain issues are already profound and no one wants to see them becoming worse as it will hurt economic growth in the US and rest of the world.”

Among the biggest risers in London were Ladbrokes Coral owner Entain, up 2.82%, Rolls-Royce which was 2.53% higher and JD Sports, up 2.46% following weekend speculation that Mike Ashley’s Frasers will do a deal to acquire Footasylum.