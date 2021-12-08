Main Menu

Lomond Group ‘in talks’ to acquire DJ Alexander

| December 8, 2021

Target: DJ Alexander (pic: Terry Murden)

Property investment firm Lomond Group is said to be in talks to acquire at least part of the Edinburgh-based estate agency DJ Alexander.

Discussions are understood to have taken place over the past month as part of wider moves by Lomond to extend its network of agents.

If the deal completes, David Alexander is expected to continue as managing director of DJ Alexander.

Lomond announced a merger on 4 January with Yorkshire residential lettings firm Linley & Simpson.

It now manages more than 23,000 residential properties and employs in excess of 580 staff in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Brighton, Edinburgh, Hull, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and York.

On the latest speculation, a spokesman for the Lomond Group told a news website: “The Lomond Group is continuing to grow its national network of leading estate agency brands at pace and at scale across the UK.

“We are in confidential discussions, many at a preliminary stage, with a number of agencies nationwide to explore the possibility of joining our group through acquisition.

“Given the nature of such negotiations, we are unable to comment on any of our potential acquisitions until formal processes are concluded, and any deal agreed is legally signed.”

