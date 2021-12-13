‘Lockdown by stealth’, says pubs chairman

Market report

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon warned of a hit to first half profits, blaming what it called “arbitrary” Covid rule changes by the UK government.

In a trading update, Wetherspoon said “uncertainty, and the introduction of radical changes of direction by the government, make predictions for sales and profits hazardous”.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “The repeated warnings and calls for restrictions, mainly from Sage [committee] members and academics, combined with arbitrary changes of direction from the government, invariably at short notice, affect customer sentiment and trade.

“In effect, the country appears to be heading towards a lockdown by stealth.”

The FTSE 100 opened the session higher after the Omicron warning weakened sterling, but broader concerns saw it suffer its worst day this month and close down 60.34 points at 7,231.44.

The biggest fallers were British Airways owner IAG, down 7p to 130.3p, United Utilities, down 6p to 116.94p, Lloyds, down 2p to 44.35p, Entain, down 61p to 1,572p, and Whitbread, down 101p to 2,797p.

In a statement after the market closed, National Westminster Bank, trading north of the border as Royal Bank of Scotland, said it has been fined £264.8 million at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court for three offences under the money laundering regulations. Full story here.

Online estate agency Purplebricks Group has delayed Tuesday’s half-year results after revealing potential exposure to millions of pounds in claims. Full story here.