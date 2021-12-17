Licensed trade chief blasts ‘hand-outs to takeaways’

FM criticised

Colin Wilkinson: indefensible

A hospitality leader has criticised the Scottish Government’s latest package of support, claiming that it includes businesses that had benefited from the pandemic, such as takeaways.

The Scottish Government will provide £100m taken from the recent Budget of which £66 million will be attributed to the hospitality sector, and £8m will go to the food and drink supply chain affected by hospitality cancellations. This includes wholesalers.

A further £20m will go to the culture sector, £3m to the wedding sector, and £3m to the worst affected parts of the tourism sector, including international inbound operators.

However, Colin Wilkinson, managing director, Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said the sector was led to believe that this financial support was to be focused on those most directly affected by the “negative messaging” and most in need of ‘aid’ – the licensed hospitality sector and the supply chain.

“We believe that the funding of £66m to the hospitality sector announced today also includes cafes and takeaways – and even multinational fast-food outlets – well over 2,500 premises that certainly have not been affected directly by the Public Health Scotland messaging to defer Christmas parties in Scotland’s pubs, bars and restaurants.

“It is utterly indefensible for businesses which have not experienced the decimation that has been caused to the licensed hospitality sector at this vital trading period to receive the same level of support funding as those hit hardest by the recent ‘tsunami’ of cancellations.

“How many cafes, takeaways and fast-food outlets had cancellations for Christmas parties? How many cafes, takeaways and fast-food outlets have seen business down 30% to 40% halfway through Christmas and New Year? How many cafes, takeaways and fast-food outlets have seen average losses of £65,000 per premises for December so far?

“In fact, most of these types of businesses, particularly multinational fast-food outlets, have ‘benefited’ from the Covid pandemic over the last two years.

“We still await the final detail of how the £66m fund for the hospitality sector will be divided up, but potentially a lot of Government funding will be misdirected to those far less in need of support than the battered and bruised licensed hospitality sector.

“And, even worse, those who have benefited from the Covid pandemic may well be getting a ‘bonus’ from the public purse.”

Mr Wilkinson’s comments came after the First Minister spoke to Boris Johnson about the need for a new package of support.