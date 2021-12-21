Lake of Menteith Hotel sold to global group

Buyer found

Rolling hills: hotel enjoys fine views

Lake of Menteith Hotel has been acquired by Karma Group which will add the 18 bedroomed venue to its portfolio of more than 40 around the world. It is the company’s first acquisition in Scotland.

The hotel overlooks the lake of Menteith and the Trossachs and his being sold by Drysdale and Company which was appointed by Fleming Homesteads to find a buyer for its leasehold interest in the hotel, having operated the business for more than 17 years.

Stuart Drysdale of Drysdale and Company, said “After a short marketing campaign we were able to set a closing date due to the high levels of interest and seven offers were received, reflecting the unique opportunity the Lake of Menteith hotel presented.

“Our client, Ian Fleming, has established the business as a quality destination venue for locals and visitors to the area, many of who use the hotel as a base to explore the wider area around Loch Lomond and Aberfoyle.”

John Spence of Karma Group, said: “This is our first property in Scotland and one that captures all the rural charm, timeless traditions and warm hospitality of this historic and beautiful land.‘’