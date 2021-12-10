Kop hero Gerrard happy to play the villain at Anfield

Big day for ex-Gers boss

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Title: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group)

Steven Gerrard will make an emotional return to Anfield this weekend ‘happy to play the villain’ as he hopes to see his Aston Villa side cause an upset.

At the start of the season, the prospect of Gerrard leaving newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers within months seemed unlikely.

He had just guided the Glasgow club to its 55th league title, stopping Celtic’s bid for 10-in-a-row in its tracks.

However, the speed at which Gerrard left Ibrox after Aston Villa’s interest became known suggested he didn’t take much persuading, with him believing it was mission accomplished in Govan.

Many observers thought the 41-year-old’s first job in management in England would be at Liverpool, the club where he spent 17 glorious years, making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals.

The opportunity to work in the Premier League with Villa, though, proved too tempting to ignore and he has made an instant impact, winning three out of four matches and hauling the Midlands club into tenth place in the table in the process.

There’s no doubt one of the fixtures he will have viewed with particular excitement is the clash with Liverpool and the chance to savour the atmosphere of Anfield from the opposition dug-out.

He is assured a special welcome from the Kop but sentiment will be put to one side as he plots the downfall of Jurgen Klopp’s in-form team.

“I really respect and understand the noise around the game for obvious reasons because I’m going back to a club where I spent many years,” said Gerrard.

“It brings a smile to my face for a couple of reasons. One because I’ve obviously got a good relationship with a lot of people at the club, I had a fantastic time there, a really good journey.

“I’m a local boy and it was the team I supported growing up and I always will support that team. Of course I will. But at the same time it brings a smile to my face because I’ve got the opportunity to go there and compete against a good team with a good manager with the opportunity to try and win the game and that’s my only main focus.

“I think the noise is for other people to get excited about. For me, it’s about preparing the team in the best way I can to try and get a positive result for Aston Villa and that’s the way I will be.

“Everyone in that stadium will know me well enough to know what I’m about and what I’m going to Anfield for. For everyone else, it’s a massive occasion. For me, it’s three points. If I’m on the bus, heading back down the M6 towards Birmingham and I’m not the most popular at Anfield, so be it.”