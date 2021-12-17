Knight Frank recruits senior valuations specialist

Property

Knight Frank has appointed Harry Hawksby to lead its trading business valuations service in Scotland, enhancing its experience across a wide range of leisure property and expanding the capabilities of its hotel, leisure and trading real estate teams.

Mr Hawksby (pictured) joins the independent commercial property consultancy as a partner from JLL, where he spent more than 12 years as national valuation director.

Having also previously held senior roles at GVA and DTZ in the north of England, he has a broad range of experience in valuing commercial portfolios and operational real estate across the UK, including hotels, golf courses, holiday and leisure parks, and in-land marinas.

With a remit across Scotland and the north of England, Mr Hawksby will work closely with Knight Frank’s London-based national hotels team to provide an enhanced geographical spread for the consultancy’s specialist valuations offering.

Mr Hawksby’s appointment follows the addition of William Rankine as an associate earlier in 2021, who also specialises in trading business property valuations, including the hotels and leisure sectors.

John Rae, head of Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “Harry is a great addition to our valuations team, bringing in-depth experience across a range of sectors.

“He will play an invaluable role in leading our new valuations specialism in Scotland, complementing the skills and expertise in our existing general practice and healthcare valuations team, and connecting with our hotels service across the UK.”

Karen Callahan, head of hotel valuations at Knight Frank, said: “Harry brings a wealth of experience to the team, having valued a wide range of hotel and leisure properties, and will support our clients’ needs across the UK.”