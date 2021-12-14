King keen on return to the boardroom at Ibrox

Rangers surprise

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Largest shareholder: King

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has told the club he wants to return to the board to help drive it forward.

The South African-based businessman stepped down in March 2020, Douglas Park replacing the 66-year-old.

King remains the club’s largest shareholder with 15.45 per cent and has made it clear he is keen on again playing a more significant role at the Scottish champions.

“Now that my business interests in South Africa have stabilised following the devastations of Covid, I have advised the board of RIFC plc that I am available to rejoin the board and offer my services to the further development of the club,” he said.

“I remain the largest shareholder of RIFC and look forward to many years of service to the club and, most importantly, to its supporters.”

Should King succeed in securing a boardroom return, things could get interesting behind the scenes as he voted unsuccessfully against the re-election of Graeme Park – son of Douglas – as a director at the recent AGM.

Park, 37, was re-elected with 81.1 per cent support of shareholders.

King, who was also on the board during Sir David Murray’s tenure, has also not been afraid to criticise Rangers over the treatment of fan group Club 1872, with whom he has an agreement to sell his shares.

In 2015, King headed an Ibrox regime change in tandem with John Gilligan and Paul Murray, the takeover seeing allies of Mike Ashley consequently leaving the club.

Recent appointments to the board include Kenny Barclay as finance director and David Graham as communications director.