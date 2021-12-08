Kelvin Hall to become venue for television shows

Studio plan

Historic: Kelvin Hall is almost 100 years old

One of Scotland’s best-known arts and sports venues will become a new broadcasting hub for producing top entertainment shows.

The Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council have unveiled an £11.9m deal with BBC Studioworks to repurpose part of the Kelvin Hall which opened as an exhibition venue in 1927.

BBC Studioworks teams up with broadcasters and production companies to make shows such as Eastenders, Strictly Come Dancing and The Graham Norton show at facilities in Elstree and White City in London.

The 10,000 sq ft studio at the Kelvin Hall is expected to be fully operational towards the end of next year.

The project is expected to create 75 jobs and provide a boost to the Glasgow economy worth at least £3.5 million.

Channel 4 prison drama, Screw, was made at Kelvin Hall. (Pic: STV Studios)

The Kelvin Hall facility has bigger filming space than at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay headquarters, where shows such as Mrs Brown’s Boys and Eggheads are made. Channel 4 prison drama, Screw, has already been made at the venue.

BBC Studioworks chief executive Andrew Moultrie said: “We’re thrilled to have been appointed as the operator of this new facility in Glasgow.

“The Kelvin Hall will provide much-needed purpose-built studio space in Scotland, meeting growing industry demand to produce there.”