Johnson monitoring Omicron data ‘hour by hour’

Waiting game

Stalling: the Prime Minister is stalling on further restrictions

Boris Johnson seems unlikely to impose tighter restrictions on social mixing before Christmas after saying more information was required on the spread of the Omicron variant.

The possibility of a two-week circuit breaker banning indoor gathering was discussed at a three-hour Cabinet meeting.

However, some tightening is expected in the new year, with the Hogmanay parties in Scotland on a knife-edge after London’s mayor cancelled the Trafalgar Square event. He also warned that jobs will be lost as cases of the Omicron variant surge across the city.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Mr Johnson said that he would wait until the data was clearer before deciding whether further restrictions were needed.

“We will not exclude going further if we have to to protect the public,” he said, adding that the government was looking at the latest data on an “hour by hour” basis.

Critics accuse Mr Johnson of dithering in the face of fierce opposition to new restrictions from within his party.

Nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against the government’s decision to bring in Covid passes last week, while Brexit minister Lord Frost resigned from government at the weekend over “coercive measures” to tackle Covid.

Businesses now want urgent action to prevent widespread casualties.

Restaurants and pubs have been dealing with large numbers of cancellations in the run-up to Christmas.

The hospitality industry has estimated takings in December will be down by 40% – with the damage up to twice that in London.

A letter to the chancellor, penned by 100,000 businesses, argued existing support from the government was “insufficient”.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, responding to the Government’s lack of action to support business and workers following today’s Cabinet meeting, said: “The hardest hit sectors have experienced a huge drop in business over the last week.

“But the Government has behaved as though nothing has changed. People deserve honesty, practical help, and clarity so they can plan for the future.

“The Government should be providing targeted support for business and workers in the hardest hit sectors, must urgently fix sick pay, and provide wider support to the economy in the new year through action to ease the burden of business rates.

“Because of Conservative division the Government is condemning many businesses and workers to a Christmas of worry and hardship.

“Rishi Sunak may as well not have bothered coming back from California given his unwillingness to help the British economy.”

New data on shopper footfall from the Scottish Retail Consortium and SensormaticIQ shows that Scotland has suffered a steep decline over the past week.

The snapshot saw Scottish footfall plummet by a further 9.5 percentage points during the past week, with footfall down by a quarter in Scotland last week compared to the same period two years ago prior to the pandemic.

The plunge follows the Scottish Government’s announcement the Friday before last advising people to work from home and avoid festive parties.

Since then, the Scottish Government has moved further and put working from home into law, called on households to minimise social interaction, and implemented restrictions on businesses including the return of physical distancing in stores.