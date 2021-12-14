Inverness selected for rail and road hydrogen hub

Green energy

Hydrogen hubs are being built around the country

Inverness will host one of 21 hydrogen supply hubs across the UK planned by gas distribution group SGN and H2 Green, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NetZero technology provider GeTech.

The site is a former gas holder that will be removed in the early part of next year.

Last month, H2 Green signed a deal with Shoreham Port to develop a renewable energy hub that will remove emissions from its fleet of trucks and HGVs and be a catalyst for the region’s transport decarbonisation.

Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech, said the Inverness hub is ideally positioned to support the use of hydrogen for rail and road transport.

“These projects demonstrate the momentum that is building around our hydrogen operations,” he said.

Three further sites across the UK are now at an advanced stage with SGN, with more potential sites added for review.

“This is an exciting time for Getech as we look ahead to further hydrogen hub development opportunities being identified – in tandem with further progression on our geothermal energy, strategic minerals and carbon capture businesses.”

Trish Robertson, chairman of the Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee, said: “This development will see Inverness become one of the first cities in the UK to establish commercial production of green hydrogen.”