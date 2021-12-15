Inflation hits 5.1% as Bank ponders interest rate

Daily Business Live

8.15am: FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 index opened 11.62 points lower at 7,207.02.

7.30am: Silverburn sold

Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow has been acquired by Henderson Park, a European private equity real estate firm headquartered in London.

7am: Inflation leaps

Inflation leaped to 5.1% in November, raising the likelihood of an interest rate rise on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index reading for the 12 months to November compared to 4.2% in October, which was the steepest incline for a decade and more than double the Bank of England’s target.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 4.7% for November, and the Bank of England had projected that inflation would not hit 5% until the spring of 2022 before moderating towards its 2% target in late 2023.

The MPC defied market expectations in November by voting 7-2 to hold interest rates at their historic low of 0.1%.

Analysts are divided on whether the MPC will feel the time is right for a hike as the emergence of omicron casts a cloud over the economy and costs continue to rise.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Inflationary pressures are expected to intensify in the near term as the rising cost of imported raw materials, higher energy prices and the reversal of the VAT reduction for hospitality and tourism drives inflation materially higher by the middle of 2022.”

7am: Evraz to demerge coal business

Commodities group Evraz, whose key shareholders include Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, is planning to offload its coal assets.

It believes that splitting the company from its coal business PJSC Raspadskaya (RASP) will be in the interests of shareholders, employees and customers.

If the demerger proceeds, EVRAZ shareholders are expected to receive an entitlement to 0.4255477880 of a RASP share for each EVRAZ share held at 6:00 p.m. on 15 February 2022.

EVRAZ’s dividend policy continues to anticipate dividend payments to shareholders of a minimum amount of US$300 million per annum, provided that the EVRAZ Group’s net debt/EBITDA ratio remains below 3.0x.

Global markets

London was expected to open slightly lower as equity markets await the US Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision and UK inflation figures.

Annual UK inflation is expected to accelerate to 4.7% in November, from 4.2% in October. This will be monitored by the Bank of England which will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said that if the Bank chooses to leave rates unchanged there is unlikely to movement until the meeting on 3 February.

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.2% in late trade, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.7% lower.